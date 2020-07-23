  1. Home
  2. tv

Kapil Sharma photoshops 'live audience' on The Kapil Sharma Show after new guidelines; Leaves fans puzzled

Kapil Sharma recently took to his social media handle to share a picture behind-the-scene photo form the The Kapil Sharma Show sets and it has left fans perplexed. Here's why.
1303 reads Mumbai Updated: July 23, 2020 03:56 pm
Kapil Sharma photoshops 'live audience' on The Kapil Sharma Show after new guidelines; Leaves fans puzzledKapil Sharma photoshops 'live audience' on The Kapil Sharma Show after new guidelines; Leaves fans puzzled
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kapil Sharma and his team have kick-started shooting for fresh episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. While fans are excited to watch the 'fun' again, Kapil has also been increasing their curiosity with BTS moments from the TKSS sets. Just a few moments ago, the comedian took to his Instagram handle to share a picture that has left everyone perplexed. Kapil shared a photo of a 'live audience' enjoying The Kapil Sharma Show but there is an interesting catch to it. 

The host-comedian Kapil has photoshopped the image with a 'live audience' on it, as 'new guidelines' bars people from being on the show. Yes, according to the rules, no audience would be allowed on the TKSS sets, to avoid the spread of COVID-19. And since the audience is an important part of the show's format, looks like Kapil Sharma has found his way out creatively as he strictly adheres to the rules. 

Only a creative mind like Kapil Sharma can make such innovative and fun-loving use of 'photoshop'. He captioned it as, 'In this picture how many people are real?' We can only spot 'laughter queen' Archana Puran Singh dressed in a beautiful pink traditional dress. Have you found nay more 'real people' in Kapil's post? 

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's latest post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

in this picture how many people are real? #shooting #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #fun #laughter

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on

Within moments, fans started bombarding the comment section, and couldn't control their laughter on Kapil's 'hilariously confusing' post. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Kapil said, ' There was no audience, only 4-5 people from the crew were present. That was new. We obviously missed having the live audience but it was still fun.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement