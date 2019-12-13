The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma receives a warm welcome from the team; cuts cake to celebrate fatherhood

Kapil Sharma receives a warm welcome from the team of The Kapil Sharma Show and cuts a cute cake to celebrate fatherhood.

Kapil Sharma recently embraced fatherhood as he welcomed his baby girl with wife Ginni Chatrath. The comedian broke out the good news on social media on Monday night as he announced the arrival of his cute daughter. The couple tied the knot last year in December and are now blessed with a girl child. A day after his newborn's arrival, Kapil returned to work and began shooting for his popular talk show called The Kapil Sharma Show on December 11. The actor was to shoot a segment with and another with the actors of Good Newwz on the next day.

The team of The Kapil Sharma Show surprised the actor decorating his vanity van with pink ribbons and balloons. Kapil received a warm welcome as he cut a cute cake to celebrate his fatherhood. The team arranged for a two-tier cake, pink in colour, with two tiny shoes, dress, and clips, celebrating the arrival of the girl child. The cake also had 'Baby Girl' written over it. An elated Kapil took to Instagram and shared pictures of the same.

The entire team was seen celebrating and sending love to the baby girl while Kapil thanked each one of them. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Kapil had also expressed his joy and excitement as a newly turned father. The actor revealed that he has caught a cold and caught and isn't even sure if he can hold his baby close at the moment but the feeling is beyond words. Kapil and wife Ginni feel blessed as they had always wanted a girl child, he added.

