The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma REVEALS how fans can be part of it from home amid new normal; WATCH
The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return to TV screens in some days, but this time it's going to be a little different. While the entire team will be present, an important element of the show's format will be missing. We're talking about the 'live audience.' Considering the new guidelines, the audience will not be allowed on the sets of TKSS to keep Coronavirus at bay. However, now the Kapil and his team have found a way to help fans be a part of the show from the confines of their home.
Kapil took to his Instagram handle recently to share a video to reveal how fans can be part of new episodes of TKSS as they relax at home. He informed that the audience will now be able to be part of the show through video calls amid the 'new normal.' In the video, Kapil is heard saying that due to social distancing we cannot have a live audience, but fans who wish to participate in The Kapil Sharma Show can now do so through online participation.
He further informs that one has to make a short clip of about 15-seconds, giving their full details, and tagging him on Instagram along with a concerned handle. His team will then get in touch with them, and they will be able to feature on TKSS.
Take a look at Kapil's video here:
Hello friends! We’re coming up with new episodes of #thekapilsharmashow soon and y’all can be a part of it too from your home through video call! All you need to do is make an intro video, upload it on Instagram, tag me and @tkssaudience and our team will bring me to your home. Lots of love #StaySafe #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #fun #comedy #laughter #newnormal
The fresh episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show are all set to go on air from August 1, 2020, and Sonu Sood will be the first guest on the show. Unlike other times, TKSS will not have actors promoting their films, but the show will have COVID-19 warriors sharing their stories on the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch the fresh episodes of TKSS? Let us know in the comment section below.