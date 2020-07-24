The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma REVEALS how fans can be part of it from home amid new normal; WATCH

Kapil Sharma recently shared a video on social media inviting fans to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show's new episodes amidst the 'new normal'. Here's how you can be audience on TKSS now. Take a look.

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return to TV screens in some days, but this time it's going to be a little different. While the entire team will be present, an important element of the show's format will be missing. We're talking about the 'live audience.' Considering the new guidelines, the audience will not be allowed on the sets of TKSS to keep Coronavirus at bay. However, now the Kapil and his team have found a way to help fans be a part of the show from the confines of their home.

Kapil took to his Instagram handle recently to share a video to reveal how fans can be part of new episodes of TKSS as they relax at home. He informed that the audience will now be able to be part of the show through video calls amid the 'new normal.' In the video, Kapil is heard saying that due to social distancing we cannot have a live audience, but fans who wish to participate in The Kapil Sharma Show can now do so through online participation.

He further informs that one has to make a short clip of about 15-seconds, giving their full details, and tagging him on Instagram along with a concerned handle. His team will then get in touch with them, and they will be able to feature on TKSS.

The fresh episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show are all set to go on air from August 1, 2020, and Sonu Sood will be the first guest on the show. Unlike other times, TKSS will not have actors promoting their films, but the show will have COVID-19 warriors sharing their stories on the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch the fresh episodes of TKSS? Let us know in the comment section below.

