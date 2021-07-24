The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma shares his favourite memory with Neetu Kapoor & late Rishi Kapoor

The Kapil Sharma Show will soon be back with a new season. The audience's favourite entertainment show is all set for its comeback with a bigger team as well as entertaining content. The show is hosted by the actor, stand-up comedian, one of its producer's, Kapil Sharma. He has a massive fan following and receives love and support from people all over the country and abroad. The actor is very excited about the comeback of the show and has shared a sweet memory from the last season of the show.

The comedian has shared an old picture with the special guests on the show, and the late actor, . As they are seated on the couch, Kapil Sharma is shown standing behind the couch for the picture. He shared that among the numerous celebrities gracing the sets of the show, this was the most cherished couple on the show. He captioned it, “One of my favorite pic with both my favorites #rishikapoor ji n @neetu54 ji #memories 4 #life #tkss #thekapilsharmashow”.

See the post here-

The fans of the actors and the entertainment show dropped heart emojis in the comments section for showering love on the sets of the show. The show cast comprises talented comedians and actors including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Sudesh Lehri among others. The rehearsals for the show has already started. However, the airing date is yet to be announced by the makers.

