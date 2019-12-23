The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma takes a dig at Badshah's weight; Latter's reaction is unmissable; WATCH

The Kapil Sharma Show has achieved the 100 episode bench mark and on this special occasion, Kapil is going to woo everyone with a dose of uncontrollable laughter as he takes a dig at Badshah's weight. Take a look at the funny video here.

One show that has been consistent in keeping up with its content and tickling our funny bones, is none other than The Kapil Sharma Show. The show which started its second innings on Sony TV with a bang and under the blessings of Dabangg himself, is celebrating its success of 100 episodes. Yes, the show has hit the 100 episode mark. And to ring in this joyful occasion, renowned musicians Badshah, Hardy Sandhu and Tanishk Bagchi among others will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

Kapil Sharma, who is known for his wit, recently shared a funny BTS moment from the show on his Instagram handle. Here, he is seen spreading the magic of his amazing humour with these musicians. In the chuckle-some promo video, Kapil Sharma is seen taking a dig at rapper Badshah's weight. Revealing the reason about why Badshah doesn’t lose weight, he says that music videos in the contemporary times have around six to seven music composers. So, Badshah purposely doesn't lose weight to be look prominent in the music cover.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Does Kapil Sharma want Archana Puran Singh to leave and Navjot Singh Sidhu to return?

He doesn't stop there, he continues his wave of fun, and cracks a joke on Tanishk also, saying 'Taninshk ka Bagchi toh Badshah ke peeche hi chupp jaata hoga.' Well, Kapil's marvelous satire left everyone in a fit of laughter, and they laughed uncontrollably. Even the audience was seen applaudingK Kapil's great comic timing and Archana also burst out in laughter. Well, we must say, if there's anyone who can create a good light-hearted mood, it is none other than Kapil Sharma. He surely knows how to keep everyone around happy and smiling. There couldn't be a better way to celebrate these 100 episodes success, right?

Take a look at Kapil's funny dig at Badshah and Tanishk here:

DJ Chetas will also be seen in the 100 episode celebrations episode. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More