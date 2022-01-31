The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma teases Taapsee Pannu on having no idea about her bank balance

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular and highly entertaining show on the television industry. The show is graced by numerous celebrities every weekend. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin for promotion of their movie Looop Lapeta. The actress will be seen engaging in a fun banter with the host Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma welcomed Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin on The Kapil Sharma Show. They danced as they made their way to the stage. Taapsee looked gorgeous in a white shirt paired with a green and blue skirt, while Tahir looked dapper in an animal print sweatshirt.

The host teased Taapsee saying that after Akshay Kumar, she is only one who frequently visits his show. Taapsee replied, "Aaj kal jitne days actually promotion mein lagte hai, utne mein ek picture shoot ho jati hai. Agar promotion na hoti na toh mein aur paanch picutrein kar daalti."

Talking about their upcoming movie, Kapil asked Taapsee who she would call if she faced a similar situation in her real-life where she had to arrange Rs 50 lakh within 50 mins. Taapsee replied that she will call her father. She added, "Kyunki mere paas 50 lakh hai ki nahi yeh poochne ke liye bhi unhe phone karna padega".

Kapil pulled her leg and said, "Paisa kamaaye jaa rahi hai, ginn ne ka time nahi hai, bhaisahab (She is busy making money but has no time to count it)". Everyone burst out laughing after hearing it.

Kapil joked with Tahir about playing the role of a villain in the film Mardaani, which featured Rani Mukerji as a cop. He said, "Himmat hai bande ki (The boy has some courage) to threaten the owner of the film's production house".

Taapsee also revealed her plans and said that she wants to have a beach house. She then shared that she first went to the production house to deny working for the upcoming film, but she ended up signing it after listening to it's storyline.



