The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil teases & asks Mrunal Thakur if she washed Shahid Kapoor’s 'Jersey' in the film

The Kapil Sharma Show has made its special place in the heart of the audience with its entertaining content. The show has a massive fan following due to Kapil Sharma and the team of the comedians including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri and others. The upcoming episode of the reality show will be graced by the Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur for the promotion of their movie Jersey.

In the promo of the episode, Kapil Sharma welcomes the actors on the stage. He teased Mrunal as he asked her, “Maine dekha aap inko cricket khelne se rok ri hai, kyu aapko safed jersey dhoni padti hai isliye?” Mrunal promptly replies that it is very obvious that she would get angry if she is doing household chores as well as going out and earning money. Shahid quickly justifies himself saying, “Aisa mat sochna ki main kuch bhi ni karta hu film mein, main karunga”.

As Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur enters the stage, Kapil says, “inko dekh kar meri halat kharab ho gayi, aap Shahid ko hi dekh lo. Aisa lag raha hai parent teacher meeting me papa bina bataye hi aa gaye ho.”

In the episode, the guests of the show will be entertained by the comedy acts of Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and other comedians.

Jersey is based on cricket and will be released on the 22nd of April. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster of the same name.

