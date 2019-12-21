The Kapil Sharma Show: Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS she used to hide Karisma’s mangoes & eat them

Talking about Good Newwz, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and the film will hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

This is the first time that Kareena Kapoor Khan will grace The Kapil Sharma Show and this time, Bebo made an appearance with to promote their film- Good Newwz. Besides Bebo making her debut on this show, what is even more special about the episode is that it will mark the 100th episode the The Kapil Sharma Show. Now during the episode, we all know that Kapil Sharma asks all sorts of questions to the celebs and Kapil will be seen asking Bebo about Raj Kapoor’s love for mangoes and how he used to hide them in a room. To this, Kareena shared her childhood memories as she said that her grandfather used to keep the mangoes locked in his room and didn’t give them to anyone.

Talking about Karisma, Kareena recounted that Karishma always managed to get the mangoes because she was her grandfather’s favorite grandchild and since Bebo never got the mangoes from her grandfather, she used to try and get her hands on Karishma’s share and hide in the garden and eat it. Thereafter, Kareena narrated that whenever Karisma used to ask her grandfather for mangoes he used to say ‘Lo beta lo lo…’, and to this, Akshay interjected as he said that, “Maybe that’s why she is addressed as Lolo (Laughs),” and to this, Kareena replied, “I think I need to definitely check this with my mom on this.”

