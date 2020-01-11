The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda calls Archana Puran Singh a 'khiladi' because of THIS reason

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian Kiku Sharda will call Archana Puran Singh a 'khiladi.' Read on to know further details about the same.

The Kapil Sharma Show been winning millions of hearts and entertaining the audiences since a very long period of time. The stars of the show Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and others leave no unturned in leaving the audiences in splits. The best part is that numerous well – known celebs have graced the comedy show including , , Sara Ali Khan, , and the list just does not stop here!

Popular Indian cricketers Piyush Chawla and Yuzvendra Chahal will be gracing the show this weekend much to the excitement of the fans. In a recent teaser released by the channel, Kiku Sharda is seen doing his entertaining skit wherein he calls Archana Puran Singh a ‘khiladi’ like the other cricketers. When Kapil interrupts him by saying that Archana does not play, Kiku responds back by saying that she is indeed a player because of which Navjot Singh Sidhu is out of the show.

This particular line of Kiku leaves everyone including Archana in splits. For the unversed, Navjot Singh Sidhu used to be the permanent guest of The Kapil Sharma Show before being replaced by Archana Puran Singh in the month of February last year. Talking about Kapil Sharma, the comedian – actor and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl on December 10, 2019. Many celebs from Bollywood and the television industry alike congratulated the couple and wished them happiness in life.

