The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda introduces himself as ‘Gudiya Laundry Wali'; Leaves audience in splits

Actor Kiku Sharda has introduced himself as Gudiya Laundry wali on the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show . Taking to his Instagram account, Kiku shared a new promo from the upcoming season of the show, hosted by Kapil Sharma. Sharing the promo, the actor-comedian wrote, “10th September har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje se, #TheKapilSharmaShow mein Gudiya ki harr entry par bajegi sabke dilon mein ghanti!”

As the clip started, Kiku Sharda enters the show as a woman, carrying his bike. He introduces himself as Gudiya Laundry wali and start laughing hilariously. Kapil Sharma then says, “peeche ho jao, peeche ho jao, fatne wali hai yeh,” leaving Archana Puran Singh in splits.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kiku Sharda said that things for him changed for good after he joined The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, “It changed a lot of things for me. See I believe, I was a good actor even before that, but now I have become popular. I’ll tell you frankly, in the beginning when I used to see Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye, I wanted to be a participant on those shows, but nobody called me for it. Why? (I would be told) ‘Kyunki aap actor bade acche ho, lekin aap itne bade nahi ho, aap celebrity nahi ho abhi tak. Aap actor ho (You are a very nice actor but you aren't a big actor. You are not a celebrity)’."

Meanwhile, in the upcoming season, Kapil will essay the role of Kappu Sharma, while Sumona will play his wife Bindu. Kiku will be seen as Gudiya, while Chandan Prabhakar is Kappu's friend Chandan. Fans will also see a new character, Maski, Chandan's wife. Roopmati is Kappu's mother-in-law, Sundarda is Kappu's father-in-law, Goli is Kappu's brother-in-law, Ghazal (Srishty Rode) is the locality's ‘splendour’ and Gharchoddas is ‘ustaadji’.