The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Krushna Abhishek as he refers to Raja Babu

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. There will be numerous hilarious moments on the episode. Randhir Kapoor and Karisma will be seen revealing some interesting facts about the Kapoor family in an entertaining rapid fire with host Kapil Sharma. In a promo of the show, it is shown that Kiku Sharda dressed as Sunny Deol roasts Krushna Abhishek over his tiff with Raja Babu aka Govinda.

During an act, Kiku Sharda is seen in the getup of Sunny Deol from Jeet and Krushna Abhishek dressed as Dharmendra. In the video, when Krushna aka Dharmendra tells Karisma Kapoor that he is her big fan and he was watching her film Raja Babu last night, Kiku Sharda interrupts him and says, "Inhone toh Raja Babu dekhi, par joh Raja Babu hain woh aaj kal inhe nahi dekhte" (But the real Raja Babu doesn't look at him).

He said it in context of Krushna's ongoing feud with his mama Govinda. His joke left everyone in splits.

The episode is going to a hilarious one as the legendary actor Randhir Kapoor is seen in the promo. From revealing the biggest foodie to the one Kapoor who eagerly waits for the evening, Randhir Kapoor tells fun things about the Kapoor family.

A couple of weeks ago, Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were also seen on the show and they talked about and . Riddhima shared how her daughter Samara wanted to leak her mamu Ranbir’s number in her school.