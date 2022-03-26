The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda teases Rakul Preet Singh about her 'jodi' with Jackky; See her reaction

The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most popular entertainment show among the masses. People of all ages enjoy its comedy content. It is hosted by the comedy superstar Kapil Sharma and numerous celebrities grace the show every year. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. The duo will be there to promote their upcoming movie, Attack.

In the promo of the episode, Kiku Sharda is seen teasing Rakul Preet over her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani. He asks her if it has ever happened with that she and Jacqueline had packed up and director Lakshya came running and said that one scene is left, so Rakul and Jacky bhaag na ni. Rakul is seen blushing as she laughs. For the unversed, Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani have been dating.

Kapil also asked them about the importance of April fool’s day in their lives. Rakul says that it is very very important for her as it's her brother’s birthday. Kapil quips, “Thank god I was born on 2nd April.” Rakul teases him saying, “Phir bhi sare April wale sare bhai ban jate hai.” Everyone is in splits on her comment.

Rakul Preet Singh had sported a beautiful floral saree for the show and John Abraham was seen in a black T-shirt with a quote, Super Soldier. The actors will be entertained by the excellent comedy of Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and others. They will also be seen dancing on popular tracks.



