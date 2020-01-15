The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti show off their amazing dancing skills; WATCH

Krushna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti dances moves in their BTS video will make you want to put on your dancing shoes right away. Take a look.

Whether it is acting, singing, or dancing, if you're an artist, you're expected to ace all the skills. Speaking of this, The Kapil Sharma Show stars, Krushna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti, recently have us a glimpse of their amazing dancing talent. Yes, the duo were setting the TKSS stage on fire as they rehearsed for a sizzling dance number together. Sumona aka Bhuri from the show, took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS video of this crackling dance performance together. The duo danced their hearts out on the popular and sensuous song 'Hai Rama', from Rangeela.

Krushna and Sumona both are seen matching steps with each other in black track pants and t-shirts. While we've seen Krushna shake his leg several times, Sumona's sizzling dance surely made our eyes pop in excitement. The romance between them was evident, and their chemistry is fiery. Though we've also seen Sumona boast her dancing skills many times to pay tribute to actors who have graced the show, but this time she left us completely spellbound with her expressions.

Take a look at Krushna and Sumona's hot-hot chemistry here:

The clips seems to be from a recently episode of TKSS, wherein popular Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff had graced the show as a guest and the team including Sumona, Krushna, Bharti, Chandan and Kiku paid a special tribute to him by performing on some of his famous songs.

Talking about Sumona, the actress had been missing from the show for quite sometime and has made a comeback now. She recently in an interview also opened up about not getting work in the entertainment industry, despite putting all efforts. Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is faring quite well on the TRP charts. What are your thoughts about Krushna and Sumona's performance? Let us know in the comment section below.

