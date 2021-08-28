The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and others entertain the Indian hockey teams

The upcoming episode of the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show will be a very special one as the episode will be graced by the presence of the Indian men and women hockey team. In the recent promo, Krushna Abhishek is seen dancing along with the players.

The weekend episode of the entertainment comedy will be full of laughter and enjoyment. Host Kapil Show will be in his usual form as he asks funny questions to the players. Krushna Abhishek will be seen goofing around as he says he will talk to ladies first, and instead of talking to the female players, he will call up his mother saying, “Meri mother females hai”, leaving everyone in splits. Sudesh Lahiri will also be seen entertaining the guests in style, as he finds it difficult to pick up a phone call. One of the players will also be seen mimicking Bharti, which leaves her shocked and everyone else is seen laughing.

See promo of the show here- Click