The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek feels honoured as he shakes a leg with veteran star Neetu Kapoor

The Kapil Sharma Show is back after a short break. The audience is enjoying the episodes of the show as it is graced by numerous celebrities. The upcoming episode will see Bollywood veteran actress . Comedian Krushna Abhishek who is a part of the series had shared a picture from the sequence and confirmed her presence.

Krushna Abhishek has been charming the guests and audience by donning different getup and his excellent comic timing. The actor has recently shared a picture with the actress Neetu Kapoor as they are seen grooving together on the stage. Krushna is seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s getup as he dances hand in hand with the gorgeous actress. He shared in the caption that although he has met numerous actors over the years, he never got a chance to meet Neetu Kapoor and he is truly impressed by her magnificent style and positive attitude towards life.

He shared in the caption, “U all know that I am from a filmy background and he been meeting n mingling with all actors since my childhood but had never met neetuji what grace what style so much of positivity really lovely meeting u mam and an honor performing for u and with u I really missed rishi ji all the time when was with neetuji lots of love to u”.

See post here: