The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek gifts fake snakes to Ekta Kapoor; Here's why

Krushna gives snake
The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most popular television shows and has a massive fan following. The show is graced by numerous celebs in every episode. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by Ekta Kapoor and Jeetendra on the weekend. In the promo, it is seen that Krushna Abhishek is seen dressed as Dharmendra and he gifts a completely unimaginable gift to the Ekta Kapoor. 

In the promo, it is seen that Krushna performs the Naagin dance with Sudesh Lehri before he met Ekta. Krushna then pulls out toy snakes and startles Ekta for a moment. He said to her, “Ye farmhouse pe struggle karte rehte hai. Maine kaha Ekta ji se milo, tumhara career bana degi.” The act left everyone, including host Kapil Sharma and guest judge Archana Puran Singh in splits. Kapil was seen unable to hold his laughter even before Krushna delivered the punchline. 

The episode seemed to have been shot keeping the festival of Diwali in mind. Krushna, at one point in the video, seemed to be pushing a cart with crackers. 

See post- 

Apart from Ekta and Jeetendra, the team of Sooryavanshi will also be gracing the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show soon. Akshay Kumar had shared a picture with Katrina Kaif from the sets of the show.

Akshay shared a picture of him and Katrina laughing. He captioned, “This frame aptly describes how my shooting experience with @katrinakaif is always. Had more of it today on The Kapil Sharma Show, telecasting on 7th Nov, and don’t forget to catch our film #Sooryavanshi in theatres from 5th Nov. @tksshowofficial @itsrohitshetty.”

