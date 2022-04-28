The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek leaves Anil Kapoor in splits with his unique alphabet recital; VIDEO

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will bring lots of entertainment and laughter bouts for the audience. The show will be graced by Bollywood popular names and witty heads, Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik. They will also be joined by the actress Mukti Mohan and Raj Singh Choudhary. In the episode, Krushna Abhishek will be seen entertaining the audience as he dons the character of Jackie Shroff.

In the recent promo, Krushna is seen interacting with Anil Kapoor as he shared about his education. He reveals how Anil Kapoor learnt alphabets, which he related with the popular dialogues of him. Krushna shares, “A for Aahee, B for Bhidu, C for Chapdike and D for Dhina Dhin Da”. Hearing the unique alphabet recital, everyone is left in splits.

See promo here-

In the episode, Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Mukti Mohan and Raj Singh Choudhary will be seen gracing the show and having a gala time with the host and other comedians. They will also be playing some entertaining games. The team has come to the show for promoting their upcoming movie, Thar.

Kapil Sharma had earlier shared a picture with Anil Kapoor on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the picture shared by the comedian, he is seen hugging the versatile actor, Anil Kapoor. The actor looks stylish in a white t-shirt and jacket, while Kapil Sharma had sported a formal lining blazer. He shared in the caption, “Meet my younger brother @anilskapoor an inspiration for many #tkss #thekapilsharmashow”.

Also read- TKSS PROMO: Krushna Abhishek makes his entry as Jackie Shroff from Ram Lakhan & leaves Anil Kapoor in splits