The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek REVEALS he wants to leave Kapil for Taimur Ali Khan; Here's Why

In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek expressed his desire to leave Kapil Sharma and the reason is Bollywood's cutie Taimur Ali Khan. Here's why.

The Kapil Sharma Show is soaring high on success and its TRP numbers are just a proof of that. Every week we see Bollywood celebrities spend time with Kapil on the show and promote their films. Last week was no different as the 'Jawaani Jaaneman' team including , Alaya, Chunky Panday, and , among others graced the show. The squad had loads of fun with Kapil and his funny team making everyone laugh with their wit, humour and sly jibes. Again Kapil showed his flirty andaaz as he flirted with the gorgeous Tabu, whereas Chunky gave us a glimpse of his amazing antics.

But, what made our eyes pop was Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna's big revelation. Well, in the episode Sapna expressed her desire to leave working with Kapil Sharma. Yes, she said that she does not want to work with Kapil anymore and it was because of the Prince of Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan. Are you confused? Well, no don't worry, our beloved Sapna will not really leave TKSS. However, she mentioned that she wants to become Tamiur's nanny. Not only this, she also said that he wouldn't mind becoming a helping hand to Taimur's father i.e. Saif. Well, we must say that's quite a wish.

In the same episode, Saif schooled Kapil as she asked why is Kareena not with him, as he was eagerly waiting for the pretty actress. Kapil also asked Saif as to what Kareena calls him at home and to which Saif replied, 'You are married'. Taking a dig at Kapil's flirty nature, Saif said that last time when Kareena was on the show, ‘Tum Kaafi phel gaye the.’ On this Kapil wittily said, 'It is nothing like that. I flirt with everyone’s wife no matter what,' which made everyone burst in a fit of laughter.

Credits :Pinkvilla

