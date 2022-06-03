The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek teases Kiara Advani as he's looking for 'sushil ladki' for THIS reason

The Kapil Sharma Show one of the most popular shows on TV screens for more than a decade now. The show offers entertainment for people of all ages, and numerous celebs have graced it. The special guests of the show are entertained by the excellent comedy of host Kapil Sharma, and others including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, etc. The upcoming episode will be the season finale episode and it will be graced by the stars of the forthcoming movie, Jugjugg Jeeyo. In the promo, Krushna Abhishek is seen engaging in fun banter with the star cast.

The upcoming episode will be graced by the actors including Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli. The actors will be seen having a gala time on the show's sets, and they will be entertained by Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, dressed as Dharmendra and Sunny Deol, respectively. Krushna is seen asking Anil Kapoor about the best types of papdis, to which Kiku asks why would he know that, Krushna replies, “Jab unhe thapdi ka pata hai toh papdi ka bhi pata hi hoga.” His statement leaves everyone in splits. Krushna further says that with lots of hard work his son has finally bought a house, and tells Kiara, “ We are now looking for a sunder and susheel girl, who can take his house on rent.” Kiku is shocked to hear this, which leads to a comical sequence on the stage.

See the promo here- CLICK

The actors will be gracing the show to promote their movie, Jugjugg Jeeyo, which is slated to be released on 24th June. The Kapil Sharma Show will be taking a break with the episode, and the show will be replaced by another comedy show, Laughter Champions, judged by Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh.

