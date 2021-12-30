The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek is torn as he tries to flirt with Nora Fatehi but cannot; Here's why

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be full of entertainment and dance. The new year special episode will be graced by the actress-dancer Nora Fatehi and singing star Guru Randhawa. They will be seen having a great time on the sets with the host Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others.

The promos of the upcoming episode have made the fans of the show very excited. While Kapil’s flirtatious skills and comic timing is on point, Krushna Abhishek is also seen trying to flirt with Nora but fails due to his get up of the character ‘Sapna’. Krushna admires Nora’s blingy off-shoulder outfit and says, “Wow what a beautiful dress. You can get vaccinated wearing this dress.” This statement leaves everyone in splits.

He goes on to complain about his getup of a woman in the show as he says, “Aisa costume pehna diya hai ke inke saath (indicating towards Guru Randhawa) flirt karna padega. But meri andar ki jo aatma hai, wo inn ke saath flirt karna chahti hai”. Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma and everyone are seen laughing out loud.

In the episode, Kapil will also try to flirt with Nora. He says that Guru is like his younger brother and is not afraid to flirt with her. He asks Nora if he should send Guru to get chocolates, so that they can spend time. He adds that if Guru had just sent Nora, he would have promoted his song on the stage.



