The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek twins with Archana Puran Singh in sari; Thanks her for the support

As Krushna Abhishek dons the character of Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show, he pens a heartwarming note for the lady and expressed gratitude towards her for all her support.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been a complete entertainment show and the team members leave no stone unturned to amuse the viewers. Be it getting mocked upon or getting into various characters, the team of TKSS including Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda makes sure each episode gets better every weak. And while we love each of the characters on the show, the recent promo of the show gave a glimpse about Krushna imitating Archana in the upcoming episode of TKSS.

In the promo, the renowned comedian was seen twinning with Archana in a golden and green sari. Krushna and Kapil will once again be taking a funny jibe at the lady for replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show. Although the episode will be aired in the coming weekend, Krushna shared a video on social media wherein he was seen posing with Archana as they twinned their dress. In the caption, the comedian was all praises for Archana and also expressed her gratitude towards her for being a sport during the show and taking up all the jokes on her with a smile. This isn’t all. As the struck a pose for the camera, Krushna also asked the fans to guess who’s who between the two.

Take a look at Krushna Abhishek’s post for Archana Puran Singh:

Meanwhile, talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, the popular comedy show will witness Kundra appearing as a guest as she will be promoting her upcoming movie Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal.

