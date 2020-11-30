The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna SQUASHES rumours of Bharti being 'removed' from show: Kapil and I support her

Krushna Abhishek recently opened up about rumours of Bharti Singh being 'sacked' from The Kapil Sharma Show after the drug case. The comedian refuted the news and extended her support to Bharti. Read on.

Bharti Singh has become the talk of the town, ever since she and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa landed in troubled waters in the drug case. Rumours of Bharti being 'sacked' from The Kapil Sharma Show have been doing rounds. While her TKSS co-star Kiku Sharad shared that he is not aware of such speculations, Krushna Abhishek has now opened up about Bharti, her stint in the show, and more. He has come forward to extend her support to Bharti, with who he shares a great bond.

In a chat with the Times of India, Krushna squashed the rumours of Bharti being removed from The Kapil Sharma Show by the channel (Sony TV) after the drug case. When asked if the reports of Bharti being dropped from TKSS are true, Krushna refuted saying, 'Bilkul aisa nahi hai (Not at all).' He added that he has not heard of any such discussion or development from the channel’s end. 'No such decision has been taken by the channel,' Krushna stated.

Krushna continued that even if something like this happens, he will support Bharti, and she should get back to work. 'Jo ho gaya woh ho gaya (Whatever has happened, has happened). We stand by Bharti and both Kapil (Sharma) and I are with her. She has my unconditional support,' expressed Krushna.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh to be 'ousted' from The Kapil Sharma Show after drug case? Kiku Sharada REACTS

When asked about Bharti's absence from the shoot on November 27, Krushna revealed that Bharti was feeling probably not feeling well. 'I think she was unwell. She herself didn’t want to shoot or else she would have come. We are like a family,' exclaimed Krushna.

Bharti and Krushna share a warm bond, and the latter treats the comedienne like his sister. Krushna was amongst the first few to meet Bharti and Haarsh after they were released on bail. Sharing about the same, Krushna said that he met them (Bharti and Haarsh), soon after their release. Speaking about their bond, Krushna expressed, 'We go back a long way. Our equation goes beyond our profession. I have seen Haarsh from his days of struggle.'

Further, Krushna aaded that Haarsh had joined Comedy Circus as a wirter when he was merely 20 years old. Krushna also revealed that he has witnessed Bharti and Haarsh's freindship bloom into love, and he also hosted the duo's wedding. 'Arti (Singh) ko chhod kar agar meri koi baahar sister hai jisko main proudly behen bolta hoon, toh woh Bharti hai (Bharti is the only one I proudly call my sister apart from my real sibling, Arti),' Kruhsna shared emotionally.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma BLASTS a troll who said even he may get arrested in drug case like his TKSS co star Bharti Singh

Krushna revealed that Bharti has stood by him in his times of difficulties, and come what may, he will support her. The comedian shared that Bharti was the first one to meet him when his father was unwell, and also when his dad bid his heavenly abode. Not only this, Bharti was the first one to call Krushna when he was blessed with twin boys. Krushna also shared how Bharti had filled in his place for hosting an award function with Mainesh Paul when he had fallen sick. 'Kaun karta hai kisi ke liye aisa. That’s the bond we share. So, I had to meet her at any cost after she was released. I don’t know about the world and others, but I am standing by Bharti,' Krushna stated.

Lastly, Krushna lashed out at Raju Srivastava for his unacceptable statements after Bharti's arrest. Taking a dig at Bharti, Raju had said that he did not think taking drugs helped to improve one's creativity, energy, or concentration. Reacting to Raju's harsh statements against Bharti, Krushna said he is irked, as he strongly believes everybody deserves a second chance. Krushna revealed that he is shocked by Raju's statements.

'Raju Srivastava ne toh bohot hi bakwaas kee hai. What he said was shocking. Usne lifetime ke liye relationship kharaab kar liya hai sabke saath. (He has ruined his lifetime bond with everyone) Poori team hamaari naraaz hai usse for the comment he made (The entire The Kapil Sharma Show team is disappointed in him for the remarks he has made),' Krushna concluded.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested in drug case: Comedians Johnny Lever and Raju Srivastava REACT

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×