The Kapil Sharma Show: Mukesh Khanna REVEALS he 'refused' show's invitation; Calls it 'cheap, vulgar & worse'

Mukesh Khanna recently revealed why he rejected to feature in The Kapil Sharma Show's special Mahabharat episode. The senior actor accused the comedy show to be cheap and vulgar. He also called it 'worse show.'

The Kapil Sharma Show team welcomed the Mahabharat cast some time ago. While viewers loved Nitin Bharadwaj, Gufi Paintal Gajendra Chauhan, Arjun, and Puneet Issar's camaraderie, they missed an important person on TKSS during the Mahabharat special episode. We're talking about Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Bhishma Pitamah. Yes, Mukesh Khanna was not a part of TKSS's episode and many were wondering the reason behind his absence.

Now, the senior actor has finally revealed the reason for him not featuring in The Kapil Sharma Show. He shared that he had 'refused' the show's invitation, and also slammed the comedy show calling it 'cheap, vulgar, and worse.' In a lengthy post on his, Instagram handle, Mukesh Khanna put speculations to rest by revealing things in detail.

He shared that the question 'Why Bhishma Pitamah was not a part of the 'Mahabharat' episode on TKSS' has gone viral. He said that Mahabharat is incomplete without Bhishma Pitamah, and it's also true that there's no question of not inviting, as he refused the show. 'And, it is also true that I rejected the invitation,' said Mukesh ji.

Further, explaining why he rejected a platform like 'The Kapil Sharma Show' were several actors go. He stated, 'They might go but Mukesh Khanna will not go! Gufi also asked me the same question that the team is going to invite us after the 'Ramayan' cast. I said, all of you go, I will not go.'

The 62-year-old actor revealed that he turned down the TKSS invitation as he thinks that show is full of vulgarity and double-meaning content. He also went on to call it 'worst show.' 'Kapil's show may be very popular, but for me, there isn't a worse show than this. It is full of double-meaning dialogues, vulgarity in which the men wear women's clothes, do cheap things, and people laugh,' Mukesh Khanna opined.

Taking an indirect jibe at special guest Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Khanna shared, 'Their job is to laugh, even if it's fake.' Lastly, he cited an example from the 'Ramayan' episode, and the question Arun Govil (Lord Ram) was asked on the show. Mukesh Khanna said that if he would have been in Arun Govil's place on TKSS, he would have shut up Kapil Sharma.' He concluded saying that this is the reason he did not go to The Kapil Sharma Show.

Here's Mukesh Khanna's entire post on Instagram:

