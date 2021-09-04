The Kapil Sharma Show: Neetu Kapoor reveals THIS astonishing fact about Kapoor family; Find out

The veteran actress revealed that the Kapoor family members have a ‘fake arrogance’ during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The yesteryear actress graced the show with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, this weekend. Neetu and Riddhima will be seen having a great time with the comedian Kapil at the show.

Now, in the latest excerpt from the show shared by Sony Television on its official Instagram handle, Kapil can be seen discussing the Kapoor family with his guests. Speaking about it Neetu says, “Kapoors ka na ek fake arrogance hai, Kapoor arrogance (Kapoors have fake arrogance),” and adds, “Upar se rubaab, andar se lallu hai (a facade of pride but a fool inside)." This hilarious statement leaves Neetu’s daughter Riddhima stunned while Kapil and Archana Puran Singh burst out into laughter.

Another video from their episode shared on social media showed the comedy show fans how Kapil recalls the time the production team invited Rishi to the episode and were contemplating on how to request him to bring Neetu along with him. “Rishi sir was going to come, everyone was scared to request Rishi sir to bring Neetu ma'am with him. Production called him as well, 'Sir, Neetu ji ko bulana hai.' (He replied) 'Toh call her, why are you calling me?'” Kapil said, in Hindi.

Back in 2017, Neetu and Rishi graced the show with their presence. The couple appeared on the show to promote Rishi's autobiography Khullam Khulla.

To note, today is late actor 's 69th birth anniversary. Remembering him, the mother-daughter duo penned notes for Rishi on their social media handle. Neetu shared a still from one of his movies, in which Rishi delivered an emotional line, and said, “Just one of those days."

