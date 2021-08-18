The Kapil Sharma Show New Promo: Ajay Devgn pulls comedian’s leg for his infamous tweets; WATCH

The mighty popular Kapil Sharma Show is returning to Sony TV on 21st August. is one of the upcoming guests on the show along with . Ajay arrived on the show to promote his released feature ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, which came out on a leading streaming platform on 13 August. Ajay Devgn along with Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Nora Fatehi graced the show. Sony TV released the latest promo on Tuesday where Ajay can be seen having fun with Kapil. Ajay is pulling a comedian’s leg pointing out his old yet infamous tweets.

The promo features a hilarious banter between Ajay and Kapil where the latter, talking about Devgn’s character in Bhuj where he builds a runway with the help of 300 women, asks him if Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari asked him to build “highways”. To which Ajay quips, “I didn’t make any call but why don’t you tweet about it? After all, you tweet top shot people.” Kapil replied to Ajay by saying, “You also try tweeting once. You will know why I have left tweeting.”

Take a look at the promo:

Ajay Devgn in a chat with Firstpost spoke about his film. He said, “Bhuj is a great story to tell, it is not just about Vijay Karnik. It is a true story based on real-life events. I am playing a Squadron Leader. It is a big-scale film. The film is about a lot of heroes. Bhuj is about those women who had nothing to do with the army, navy or air force...it was an impossible task for them and without those women, it was an impossible task for us.”

