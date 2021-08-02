The Kapil Sharma Show new PROMO out: Comedian takes playful dig at Archana Puran Singh; WATCH

The most awaited show The Kapil Sharma Show has already created a lot of buzz among the masses after it has announced that it is returning. The makers have also announced it and also shared the first promo video. And now another video is released in which host Kapil Sharma is making fun of actress Archana Puran Singh on vaccination.

The Sony TV channel has released the promo video and wrote, “The wait is over, kyunki @kapilsharma lekar aa rahe hain aapka laughter ka weekly dose. Aa raha hai aapka favorite, #TheKapilSharmaShow jald hi, sirf Sony par.” In the video, we can see Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sudesh Lehri dancing. Then suddenly Kapil asks where is Archana Puran Singh? She enters and said that she has gone to get the vaccine as 18 plus people are getting it now. Hearing this he tried to take a dig at her saying, “But 80 plus people are already given.” Post this all started laughing.

The cast of the show is seen promoting vaccination. However, the promo doesn't reveal the release date of the comedy show. In this video also, Sumona Chakravarti was missing. A few days ago she had posted a cryptic note after being left out from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Click here to view the video:

It is worth mentioning here that the show went off air as the celebrated comedian took paternity leave after the birth of his second child. He had shared pictures from the sets of the show with his team and captioned the post, "New beginning with all the old faces. #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon (sic)."

