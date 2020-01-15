The Kapil Sharma Show: Piyush Chawla & Yuzvendra Chahal open up on their careers, personal lives & more

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by Indian cricketers Piyush Chawla and Yuzvendra Chahal. The two of them revealed many facts related to their personal as well as professional lives.

The second season of The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining the audiences for quite some time and continues to do so even now. Numerous well – known Bollywood celebs and sports personalities have graced the Kapil Sharma hosted show at times. The latest to arrive in the show are Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla. The two of them spilled the beans about numerous facts related to their personal as well as professional lives in front of the audiences.

Firstly, Yuzvendra reveals that he is being called ‘Yuzi’ by others because they find it difficult to pronounce his name. He also says how his father created a pitch for him on the farmland because the cricket field was very far from their home. In between all this, Kapil Sharma congratulates Piyush for being the second youngest player after Sachin Tendulkar to have been selected in the Indian Cricket Team. He is also teased by Kapil for using his right hand for bowling and left hand for batting.

The comedian hilariously asks Yuzvendra the reason behind stealing Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma’s bat during the matches. The ace cricketer then replies that he has a thing for light – weight bats. Yuzvendra blushes thereafter when being asked by Kapil whether he has been ever clean bowled by any girl. He also says that he cannot utter a single word in the presence of his father. Piyush Chawla spills the beans about his dating days during which he bought a house to spend time with his ladylove who is currently his wife.

Thereafter the two cricketers share many bits and pieces related to their lives. In between all this, the skits presented by Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and others also entertain the guests and the audiences thereby leaving them in splits.

Credits :Pinkvilla

