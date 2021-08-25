The Kapil Sharma Show: Popular Bollywood singers Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik & Kumar Sanu to grace the show?

Popular entertainment show The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most-watched shows on Indian television screens. As per reports, the upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the prominent singers Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik & Kumar Sanu.

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular stand-up comedians in the country and the show The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the leading shows on the TRP chart.

Numerous Bollywood celebrities have graced the sets of the show over numerous episodes. Kapil Sharma entertains the guests with his quick wit and humor.

Season two of the show is back and people are liking the new concept and design of the show. The first two episodes were highly appreciated by the audience, as they were graced by the presence of the Bollywood stars and . For this weekend episode, the veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra will be guests on the show.

As per reports by TellyChakkar, the most loved singers of the 90’s era Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will be gracing the show for the upcoming week. They have been guests on the show in the first season also and the audience will love to see them again.