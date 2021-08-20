The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Ajay Devgn & Kapil Sharma engage in a fun banter about him becoming father

The first episode of the comedy entertainment show The Kapil Sharma Show will be premiering on this weekend. On the first episode of the show the team of Bhuj: The Pride of Nation will be the special guests. In the recent promo we can see the funny banter between Ajay Devgan and Kapil Sharma.

It is seen that asks Kapil about the curious timing of the show going off the air in January. "Tera show January mein band hua tha na? Aur February mein baccha hogaya?" he asked. Kapil replied, "Feb mein toh product release hua na? Shooting toh chal hi rahi thi 9 mahine." His witty reply made Archana Puran Singh laugh out loud and even Ajay starts laughing.

The comedian had taken a break from the show before the birth of his son Trishaan. He had expressed that he wanted to spend time with his wife Ginni Charuth and with his kids. The couple are already parents of daughter Anayra and now they are parent of a son.

The new show cast includes Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti. In the upcoming episode of the show, Ajay Devgan and his team from the movie Bhuj will be there.

Ajay Devgan plays an Air Force officer in Bhuj. The film is based on the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, specifically the story of how 300 women from villages near Bhuj repaired a destroyed runway overnight. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk.

