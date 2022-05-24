The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar grace the show to promote Prithviraj

The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade now. The show has been graced by numerous celebs and well-known personalities till date. Now, the upcoming episode will be graced by Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, and Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi for promoting their film Prithiviraj. Manushi Chhillar is making her acting debut with this film and the former Miss World and Khiladi Kumar have kickstarted promoting their film with full vigour.

Today Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its Instagram handle. The promo starts with Kapil welcoming Akshay, Manushi, and Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi on the stage of his show. The promo continues with Akshay pulling the comedian's leg for not replying to his compliment. Later, Kapil can also be seen teasing Akshay for working with all the top actresses from every generation. We can then see Chandan Prabhakar joins the Prithiviraj team on the stage and gets teased by Akshay for his hilarious dance moves. The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend comedy ko hathyaar banaake hasi ka karenge aagaz, kyunki aapki tension ko maat dene aa rahi hai Team #Prithviraj! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par."

Click here to see The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO

Speaking of the film, Prithviraj will see Akshay essaying the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan whereas Manushi will be seen as Rajkumari Sanyogita. Besides, it will also mark Akshay’s first-period film and he is quite excited about it. The first song of the film Hari Har came out recently, while yesterday, Akshay shared the teaser of the next song Makhmali on his Instagram space. Apart from Akshay and Manushi, the film also features Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. Prithviraj is bankrolled by Yashraj films and is slated to release on June 3rd this year.

Also Read: TKSS promo: Kapil Sharma asks Ayushmann Khurrana if he comes to Anubhav Sinha for detox after romantic movies