The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Akshay Kumar takes a dig at the comedian after he compliments Rakul Preet Singh

The Kapil Sharma Show has been the most popular show on television screens and has enjoyed a massive fan following. The show was on a short hiatus as the team took off for an international tour. After three months of touring North America, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be back with its comedy punches to entertain the audience with renowned personalities on the couch. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that The Kapil Sharma Show has begun shooting for the show, and the first guest to make a grand appearance in the new season will be Akshay Kumar.

Now, Sony TV has shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its Instagram handle. The promo starts with Kapil Sharma complementing Rakul Preet Singh for doing good and a lot of films. Soon, Akshay Kumar takes a dig at Kapil Sharma and says, "Nazar lagayega yeh aadmi". He continues "Ye aadmi na sab chizo pe nazar lagata hai. Ab dekho meri film pe paise pe nazar dal di ab film nahi chal rahi koi". Akshay's this statement leaves everyone in splits. The caption of this promo read, "10th September raat 9:30 baje se #TheKapilSharmaShow mein dekhiye Akshay ke kuch mazedaar khulaase!".

Click here to watch The Kapil Sharma Show promo

Akshay Kumar will be appearing on the show to promote his upcoming film Cuttputtli and will be accompanied by his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh.

For the uninformed, The Kapil Sharma Show was kept on a pause as the team had taken off on an international tour. They had visited the US, Canada, and Vancouver and conducted live shows. The team shared several fun photos and videos from their tour, and Kapil's photo with Canada's Minister, Victor Fedeli was widely circulated on social media. Videos of them enjoying music, dancing in buses, and posing with fans also received immense love from the audience.

The Kapil Sharma Show will start airing on Sony TV on 10th September and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

