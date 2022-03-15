The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan roll back the years as they grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on the TV screens. The show is hosted by ace standup comedian, Kapil Sharma. It is graced by numerous celebrities every week and till now celebs like Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Mika Singh, Richa Sharma, etc. have attended it. The upcoming guests will recreate the magic of ’90s with their melodious voices.

This weekend fans will see Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Anand and Milind. Kapil Sharma jokingly asks them, “Aap sach me Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak ke ggane recreate kar rahe hai ya sirf mein aane ke lie bahana banaya hai?” Kapil appreciates the looks of Udit Narayan, as he says, “Aaj aap itne young lag rahe ho na, agar aap Aditya to chupa do toh aap abhi bhi shaadi kar sakte ho.” To this Alka Yagnik says, “Inko chadhao mat”, Udit Narayan reverts to her, “Alkaji ko takleef hota hai, takleef hone dijiye.” Their hilarious banter makes everyone laugh.

See video here: CLICK

In the episode, the singers and music composers will be entertained by the comedy of Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda in hilarious characters. Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik will also be seen singing their popular song ‘Taal se Taal Mila’.

The music composers and singers of the superhit movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak are recreating its iconic songs and were there on the show to promote it.



Also read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar gives ‘geeli chummiya’ to host Kapil Sharma on Holi Special episode