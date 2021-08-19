The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Bharti Singh takes a dig at Akshay Kumar's frequent appearances on the show

The weekend is almost here, and fans are eagerly waiting for The Kapil Sharma Show’s premiere. Well, before you can get to watch the entire episode, the makers are making sure to tease you and get you super excited. The new promo featuring , Vaani Kapoor and will surely leave you laughing your heart out.

The promo begins with Kapil Sharma making an entry and Archana Puran Singh along with the audiences hooting for him. Then makes a grand entry and from there begins the laughter riot. From taunting Kapil on how he did not bend properly to touch Akshay’s feet to telling him that he runs Kapil’s show for so many years, Khiladi Kumar was on top of his humour game. Then Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi make a stylish entry. The one thing that caught our attention, and we are sure will leave you laughing too, was Bharti Singh’s dig at Akshay Kumar.

She asked Akshay that she is quite confused if is the producer of the show or Akshay Kumar? Since Bharti was cracking a joke about the fact that Akshay Kumar is one of the actors who have visited The Kapil Sharma Show the most.

Take a look:

Well, we are sure that this promo will make the wait of all the fans for The Kapil Sharma Show difficult. It is going to premiere on August 21, and the first episode will feature Akshay Kumar with his Bell Bottom team.

The next episode will feature with his Bhuj: The Pride Of India team. Are you geared up for this laughter riot to begin?

