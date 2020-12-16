The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Ganesh Acharya REVEALS about his weight loss; Kapil flirts with Geeta Kapur

Geeta Kapur, Ganesh Acharya and Terence Lewis are all set to grace the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show might not be able to maintain its position in the top 5 of the TRP list every week, but it's certainly keeping its viewers entertained. Just like every weekend, this time also Kapil and his team are all set to welcome some new guests for a fun-loving episode. Ace dancers and choreographers Geeta Kapur, Ganesh Acharya, and Terence Lewis will grace the sets of TKSS.

The makers have shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode, which is all about dance, laughter, and masti. The trio enters the stage as the groove to 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye.' Ganesha and Geeta leave Terence marvelled at their spontaneous performance. Like many others, Kapil is awestruck by Ganesh Archaya's massive weight loss. The choreographer reveals to Kapil that he has lost '98 kilograms.' Kapil, who has a joke for almost everything and anything, cracks a joke about Ganesh losing oodles of kilos, as he quips, 'In smaller towns, there are people who weigh just 46 kilos. You've managed to make two people disappear!' leaving everyone in splits.

Later, Kapil goes on to flirt with Geeta Kapur as he compliments her beauty and looks. As Kapil pokes fun at Geeta asking her to compliment him back, she gives a cheeky reply. 'Read it in my eyes,' tells Geeta, sharing an 'aww' moment. As Geeta and Kapil get flirty, Terence, Ganesh, and Archana tease them and ask if they should leave to give them privacy. Kapil agrees to their suggestion as he continues flirting with Geeta.

Well, with the promo, it seems like this episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is going to be filled with a lot of fun. The episode airs this weekend, Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony TV. Are you excited about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Sony TV Instagram

