The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Govinda lights up Diwali with laughter, dance & music; Flaunts his comic skills

The Kapil Sharma Show team is all set to welcome Govinda for their Diwali special episode. The 'Hero No 1' of Bollywood will spread love, laughter, happiness as he shows off his dancing and comic skills. Take a look at the TKSS promo here.

The festive season has begun with great pomp and grandeur. Diwali is here to light up everyone's life again and fill it with love and happiness. To add more 'takda and entertainment,' Bollywood's 'Hero No 1' is all set to grace the most-watched comedy show on Indian Television. Yes, you guessed it right! The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by Govinda for their Diwali special, and it's going to be all about fun, masti, dance, and laughter.

The makers have shared a fun-loving promo of the TKSS Diwali special with Govinda, and it will definitely light up the festive mood. Govinda will enter the stage with his million-dollar smile as he grooves to 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye.' His breathtakingly amazing dance moves will set the stage on fire. Kapil gives the talented actor a warm welcome, as he showers him with compliments. Govinda gets stunned by Kapil's loving words for him and pulls his leg. Later, the two get into a candid conversation over Govinda's movies, his laughter, and acting chops.

The TKSS team will then pay a heartwarming tribute to Govinda as they dress up in the characters played by him in his most-acclaimed movies. From Sumona Chakravarti to Kiku Sharad, everyone from the TKSS family will try to impress Govinda.

Take a look at the TKSS promo here:

While we usually see Kapil and his teammates crack jokes, but it's going to be different when Govinda is around. Govinda, who is known for his comic skills, will also poke fun at others and leave everyone in splits with his amazing comic talent. Are you excited to watch Govinda on The Kapil Sharma Show this Diwali? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Sony TV Twitter

