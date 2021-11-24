The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: John Abraham offers a monthly diet plan to host Kapil Sharma

The upcoming episode of the entertainment show The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by the popular Bollywood action star John Abraham and he will be accompanied by the beautiful singer Divya Khosla. They will be coming to the show to promote their movie, Satyameva Jayate 2, which is due to be released soon. In the promo, host Kapil Sharma will be indirectly asking for tips from John Abraham to lose weight.

In the promo of the upcoming weekend episode, there will be two special guests on the show. John will be seen dressed in a black outfit and Divya Khosla is a sight to behold in a white bodycon dress. As John Abraham is deemed the fittest actor of the Bollywood industry, he will be seen doing some workout sessions with Kapil Sharma also. Divya Khosla will also be seen grooving along with Kiku Sharda in the show. In another scene, it is said that Kapil Sharma asked John, ‘What should one do to lose 5 kgs in 1 month’. Latter replied, ‘You want to do it? I will give you a diet and if you follow properly, you will lose weight.” Kapil Sharma replies, “See my stardom, John Abraham is my dietician”, which makes everyone laugh out loud.

See promo here-

The episode will also include some fun acts by the comedians of the show including Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, and others. The show will also be graced by Abhishek Bachchan and Chitragandha Singh in the upcoming weekend.



