The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Kapil, Bharti, Krushna, Sumona & team to RETURN soon with extra dose of madness

The 'comeback' promo of The Kapil Sharma Show has been released. Kapil assures to be back soon with loads of laughter and his team's madness. Take a look.

The Kapil Sharma Show has a huge fan base. The show is loved by everyone, from youngsters to elders. Known for spreading happiness, fans have been yearning to watch new episodes of TKSS for almost four months now. Now, there's some good news for all Kapil Sharma and TKSS fans, as the show is all set to return to your screens soon. We earlier reported that the team has resumed shooting again amid the COVID-19 scare with proper safety precautions.

Recently, the makers of TKSS have released a special 'comeback promo' which assures loads of laughter and madness. Yes, the much-awaited promo of The Kapil Sharma Show has been dropped, and it will leave you with tears of joy. The promo features Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, who request Kapil Sharma to bring back TKSS again.

After his 'grand' entry, Kapil clears the air that this time he has not put stalled TKSS shootings, but the channel (Sony TV) took the call. Bharti requests Kapil to begin the show again, and let everyone earn, as she has to pay her servants also. Krushna aka Sapna then takes a dig at Bharti asking if she has maids also her home. While Bharti nods, Kapil reveals that she is talking about her husband Harsh. And then a fun banter between the trio begins, as they start throwing hilarious punchlines and pulling each other's leg. Lastly, Kapil reveals that they are soon going to be back with fresh episodes and offer viewers an extra dose of madness, bringing a huge smile on everyone's faces.

Take a look at the TKSS promo here:

Pinkvilla earlier revealed to you that fresh episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show will go on floors from August 1 (2020). The new episodes of TKSS will episodes will have COVID-19 warriors as guests, and Sonu Sood is reported to be the first guest on the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch the TKSS team's masti onscreen again? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

