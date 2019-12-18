The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Kapil Sharma cannot control his excitement on seeing Kareena Kapoor Khan; WATCH

Good Newwz cast Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh have a blast with Kapil Sharma and his team on The Kapil Sharma Show's 100th episode.

Good Newwz starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh has already made the fans excited and eagerly waiting for the movie after releasing its hilarious trailer and amazing songs - Chandigarh Mein, Sauda Khara Khara, Maana Dil and Laal Ghaghra. The cast of the movie had recently attended The Kapil Sharma as a guest. It will be a special episode as TKSS will be completing its 100th episode and the makers have planned new surprises for the audience.

Sony Television posted a glimpse on their social media account giving us a sneak peek of the episode. In the video, Akki enters showing off his move in the song Sauda Khara Khara. He starts by hosting the episode after is performance and takes a funny jibe at Archana Puran Singh. Later Kapil enters and Akki wishes him congratulations on the birth of a cute girl. Then enters Bebo looking stunning in a saree with Bebo written on it. As soon as Bebo enters Kapil cannot control his excitement and starts blushing.

Check out the promo here:

Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #TheKapilSharmaShow ka hoga 100th episode aur issi #GoodNewwz par aayenge Akshay, Kareena, Diljit, Kiara dene hassi aur entertainment ka double dose. pic.twitter.com/vSEzh6EG31 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 18, 2019

Then enter the cute onscreen Jodi, Kiara and Diljit. Kapil asks Diljit on how he feels working with Kareena and Kiara, and Diljit's answer will leave you in splits. Then Kapil starts talking to Kiara and Akki takes a funny jibe at him and moves Kiara and he himself sits beside Kapil.

From the promos, we can make a guess that the 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is for sure going to be big and full of laughter.

