The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Kashmera Shah, Parmeet Sethi join Kapil Sharma for the laughter riot

Kapil Sharma along with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh along with others will host the family members in this week's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered last week after the four month lockdown. The show has been one of the most watched comedy shows on Indian Television. Kapil along with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh along with others will host the family members this week. The new promo of the show shows Parmeet Sethi and Kashmera Shah joining the laughter riot like never before. While Krushna and Kashmera danced their heart out, Parmeet and Archana tickled our funnybnoes with their candid camaraderie.

Sony TV shared the promo with a caption, “Khoob jamega rang jab mil baithenge teen yaar aur saath me unka pariwar watch the family special with @iamparmeetsethi @archanapuransingh @krushna30 @kashmera1 @kikusharda n his wife #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #fun #laughter #family #lockdownstories #weekend tonight 9:30 pm @sonytvofficial.” Check it out:

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kapil opened up on the precautions being taken on sets. He said, “I have also received so many messages from fans telling us how much they missed the show. I am happy that we have resumed shoot. The arrangements on the set are really good; there is a sanitising tunnel in place. The credit goes to the producers. Only my [spot] boy would be allowed to be with me in my vanity, along with one writer and director. We rehearsed on stage only as it is an open space so the chances of maintaining social distancing were better there.”

Credits :Instagram

