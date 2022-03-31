The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Krushna Abhishek dresses as a bride, dances with 'villain' Mukesh Rishi

The upcoming episode of the entertainment show, The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by the popular villains of the '90s era. The actors will be seen having a gala time on the sets of the show as they will be entertained by the comedy of host Kapil Sharma and other comedians including Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. In the recent promo of the episode, Krushna Abhishek is seen dressed as a bride as he dances with actor Mukesh Rishi.

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will include three actors who are very popular for their villainous actions in movies, including Mukesh Rishi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Abhimanyu Mukesh, and Yashpal Sharma. The actors have worked in numerous movies as a villain, whom people love to hate. In the episode, Krushna Abhishek will be making a grand entry in a doli. He is seen dressed as a bride and he came out of the doli, he starts dancing with Mukesh Rishi. He called him, “4 saal ke baad mera chaba Mukesh”.

See the promo here-

In the episode, Kapil will be seen asking fun questions to the actors. He asks Abhimanyu Singh if he has worked in numerous films and even worked with Rajinikant, he says, “Ab aapko laga hi hoga ek baar Kapil Sharma se mil lu.” This makes everyone laugh out loud. Archana revealed that Ashish is a motivational speaker, Kapil asks him if he can speak in front of his wife also. To which Ashish replies, “Motivational speaker aadmi banta kyu hai, khudko motivate karne ke lie”, which leaves everyone in splits.

