The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Krushna Abhishek flirts with Annu Kapoor, Satish Kaushik laughs

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on television screens. The show is hosted by ace comedian Kapil Sharma and it is graced by multiple celebrities every weekend. For the upcoming episode, two legendary actors Annu Kapoor and Satish Kaushik, along with popular director Rumy Jafry. In the episode, Krushna Abhishek will be seen in the character of Sapna, as he flirts with Annu Kapoor.

As per the latest promo of the show, Krushna Abhishek makes a grand entry dancing and flirts with Annu Kapoor in the song, “Mere Dil Ka Telephone”. Everyone else including Rumy Jafry, Satish Kaushik, and Kapil Sharma are seen having a hearty laugh. Then Krushna sits next to Annu Kapoor and asks, “Ye Siddhu ji humare show par vapas kab aaenge?”, to this Kapil responds that how would he know. But Krushna promptly replies, “Humlog ko koi information chahye hoti hai to hum google par search marte hai aur jab google ko information chahye hoti hai to vo Annu Kapoor par search marta hai.”

See promo here- CLICK

Kapil Sharma was also seen pulling Rumy Jafry’s leg as he says that earlier his movie titles were mujhe kuch kehna hai, pehla pehla, saajan ki baahon mein, but later the titles were Maine pyar kyun kia, shaadi kar ke fas gya, etc. He asked him, “Ye wali filmein aapne shaadi ke baad bnai hai?”, which leaves everyone laughing. Annu Kapoor also revealed a fun incident where Rumy was approached by girls but he never took interest, to which said, “Bade bhai ki taraf hi dekh lia karo (indicating towards himself).” The episode will be aired on the upcoming weekend.

Also read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda teases Rakul Preet Singh about her 'jodi' with Jackky; See her reaction