  1. Home
  2. tv

The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Nora Fatehi asks Kapil to NOT flirt as he is married; His response is hilarious

Kapil Sharma will croon 'Roop Tera Mastana' as he flirts with Nora Fatehi in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. But, viewers will be left in splits when the actress tells the comedian to not flirt with her. Take a look at the TKSS promo here.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: October 22, 2020 11:06 am
Kapil Sharma flirts with Nora Fatehi on The Kapil Sharma Show The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Nora Fatehi asks Kapil to NOT flirt as he is married; His response is hilarious
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Kapil Sharma Show has been making headlines for quite some time, for not so good reasons. However, now the TKSS team is all set to welcome two new guests on the show in the upcoming episode. While one is going to leave you mesmerized with her dancing skills, the other is going to make you sing along with his melodious voice. Well, we're talking about Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa.

The duo will grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their latest number 'Nach Meri Rani.' And it's going to be a fun ride for fans of TKSS, as Kapil and his team will leave no stone unturned to entertain everyone. The makers have shared a glimpse from the upcoming episode, wherein Kapil is yet again seen showing his singing and flirting skills. In the promo, Kapil is seen crooning 'Roop Tera Mastana' for Nora, as the beautiful actress grooves to the peppy song, and enjoys to the fullest. 

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Riteish Deshmukh quips about his ego getting hurt upon being called Genelia's husband

Nora compliments Kapil saying, 'You have a beautiful voice,' to which he flirts back and replies, 'I'm a good man also.' Here, Nora asks Kapil to not flirt with her as he is a married man now. But, Kapil does not back out and says that he has no problem with his marital status. However, Nora hits back saying, 'Your wife will have a problem.' 

Kapil then does what he is best at, giving it back with a hilarious reply. He says, 'If I confirm with her (Kapil's wife), then you will not have an issue na?' This leaves Nora, Archana, Guru, and others in splits. 

Take a look at the TKSS promo here: 

Well, with only a short clip from the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, it seems like it's going to be a fun ride. Are you excited to see Nora and Guru share their secrets with Kapil and his team? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Mukesh Khanna REVEALS he 'refused' show's invitation; Calls it 'cheap, vulgar & worse'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sony TV Twitter

You may like these
The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Kashmera Shah, Parmeet Sethi join Kapil Sharma for the laughter riot
The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi to REVEAL secrets of their marriage and relationship
Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek's take on Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogue from Deewar will crack you up
PHOTOS: The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh & Kiku Sharda's spouses to grace the show
The Kapil Sharma Show airs FIRST episode post lockdown: Netizens shower love, Sonu Sood leaves fans emotional
Kapil Sharma pens a nice birthday wish for Sonu Sood: Keep inspiring the world with your noble work

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement