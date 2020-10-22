The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Nora Fatehi asks Kapil to NOT flirt as he is married; His response is hilarious

Kapil Sharma will croon 'Roop Tera Mastana' as he flirts with Nora Fatehi in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. But, viewers will be left in splits when the actress tells the comedian to not flirt with her. Take a look at the TKSS promo here.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been making headlines for quite some time, for not so good reasons. However, now the TKSS team is all set to welcome two new guests on the show in the upcoming episode. While one is going to leave you mesmerized with her dancing skills, the other is going to make you sing along with his melodious voice. Well, we're talking about Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa.

The duo will grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their latest number 'Nach Meri Rani.' And it's going to be a fun ride for fans of TKSS, as Kapil and his team will leave no stone unturned to entertain everyone. The makers have shared a glimpse from the upcoming episode, wherein Kapil is yet again seen showing his singing and flirting skills. In the promo, Kapil is seen crooning 'Roop Tera Mastana' for Nora, as the beautiful actress grooves to the peppy song, and enjoys to the fullest.

Nora compliments Kapil saying, 'You have a beautiful voice,' to which he flirts back and replies, 'I'm a good man also.' Here, Nora asks Kapil to not flirt with her as he is a married man now. But, Kapil does not back out and says that he has no problem with his marital status. However, Nora hits back saying, 'Your wife will have a problem.'

Kapil then does what he is best at, giving it back with a hilarious reply. He says, 'If I confirm with her (Kapil's wife), then you will not have an issue na?' This leaves Nora, Archana, Guru, and others in splits.

Take a look at the TKSS promo here:

Laughter aur Entertainment ka chadhega paara jab aayenge talent ke high rated gabru Guru Randhawa aur jinki har ada ke hai hum sabhi fan, Nora Fatehi, #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje.@KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda @Krushna_KAS @bharti_lalli @sumona24 @banijayasia pic.twitter.com/gGkhaiAASL — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 19, 2020

Well, with only a short clip from the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, it seems like it's going to be a fun ride. Are you excited to see Nora and Guru share their secrets with Kapil and his team? Let us know in the comment section below.

