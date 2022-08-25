The Kapil Sharma Show Promo OUT: Makers announce the release date of the new season; WATCH

The Kapil Sharma Show has been the most popular show on television screens and has enjoyed a massive fan following. The show was on a short hiatus as the team took off for an international tour. After three months of touring North America, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be back with its comedy punches to entertain the audience with renowned personalities on the couch. Earlier, Kapil had dropped a few solo pictures from his latest photoshoot for the show and also shared a few pictures with Archana Puran Singh.

The Kapil Sharma Show Promo:

Today, Sony TV dropped the first promo of The Kapil Sharma Show's new season on its Instagram handle and announced the release date as well. In this promo, we see the audience's favourite team including Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Archana Puran Singh are back with a bang to tickle many bones. Joining them are Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski, who are all set to grab your attention with their fun stint.

In this promo, we see Kapil waking from coma and remembering everyone and only forgetting his on-screen wife Sumona. Further, the comedian addresses Srishty as Darling and hugs her. Here, we see Archana taunting Kapil about forgetting his wife but remembering Srishty to which Kapil is seen teasing her for stealing and eating the hospital's apple. Another exciting news that comes with this promo is the release date of the show. The makers have decided to not keep the audiences waiting too long. The Kapil Sharma Show will grace your screens from 10th September.

The caption of this promo read, "Lekar laughter ke naye reason, @kapilsharma laa raha hai comedy ka naya season! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow 10th September se Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par."

For the uninformed, The Kapil Sharma Show was kept on a pause as the team had taken off on an international tour. They had visited the US, Canada, and Vancouver and conducted live shows. The team shared several fun photos and videos from their tour, and Kapil's photo with Canada's Minister, Victor Fedeli was widely circulated on social media. Videos of them enjoying music, dancing in buses, and posing with fans also received immense love from the audience.

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that The Kapil Sharma Show has begun shooting for the show, and the first guest to make a grand appearance in the new season will be Akshay Kumar. The star will be appearing on the show to promote his upcoming film Cuttputtli and will be accompanied by his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh.

The Kapil Sharma Show will start airing on Sony TV on 10th September and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

