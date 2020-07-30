The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Sonu Sood gets emotional as migrant workers thank him for his support

A new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show is out, wherein Soonu Sood is seen getting teary-eyed as migrant workers shower praises on him for being their support system and reuniting them with their families during COVID-19 crisis.

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return to the TV screens again after almost a four-month-long break. The comeback episode, which releases on August 1 (2020), will be graced by none other than the 'messiah of migrants' during the COVID-19 crisis, Sonu Sood. The actor has been helping migrants and distressed people in every way possible. From reuniting migrant workers with their families to providing them food shelter and more, Sonu Sood has been on the upfront to offer a helping hand to everyone affected by the Coronavirus situation and in need.

Sonu will be the first guest of TKSS and will be seen sharing his stories with Kapil, his team, and the viewers. Now, with merely two days left for the fresh episode to go on air, the makers have released a new promo, which will leave you emotional. In the promo, Sonu Sood can be seen getting teary-eyed as migrant workers thank and bless him for helping them go back to their hometown to their families. Not only do the migrant workers express their heartwarming gratitude, but also wish him a long life, which makes him emotional.

As tears roll out Sonu's eyes, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh are seen applauding and appreciating the young actor for all that he has done for people during these difficult times. Archana also gives a standing ovation to Sonu.

As per reports, Sonu will be sharing his inspiring experience and will also talk about an app that ensures jobs for the workers. Apart from some heart-touching moments, the actor will also share some laughs and light-hearted moments with Kapil and his entertaining team. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Sonu Sood and new episodes of TKSS? Let us know in the comment section below.

