The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Suresh Raina & wife Priyanka REVEAL goofy secrets of their marriage, relationship

Ace Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Raina are all set to grace The Kapil Sharma Show's upcoming episode. The couple will spill some goofy and quirky secrets about their marriage, love story, and relationship. Take a look at the TKSS promo here.

The Kapil Sharma Show team is all set to welcome an ace cricketer on their show adding to the fever of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2020. Are you wondering who we're talking about? Well, it is none other than Suresh Raina. Yes, the Chennai Super Kings star batsman, who is missing out on IPL this year, is all set to grace TKSS' upcoming episode.

And if you're now thinking who is accompanying Suresh Raina on the show, let us tell you it is his better half. Suresh will be seen as a 'special guest' on The Kapil Sharma Show with his wife Priyanka Raina. The duo recently traveled to Mumbai for the comedy-drama shoot. The makers of TKSS recently shared a glimpse of Suresh and Priyanka's presence and masti with Kapil on the TKSS fans, and it will certainly leave you excited for the episode.

Suresh and Priyanka will spill some goofy and quirky secrets about their marriage, relationship, and more as they get chatty with Kapil and his team. The promo starts with Kapil poking fun at the couple as soon as they take over the stage. He jokes about their attires and says that it looks like they have just arrived from their wedding reception, leaving them in splits. Next, he congratulates the couple on the arrival of recent their baby boy. Then, Kapil also pulls Archana Puran Singh's leg, asking her to spare Suresh and be demanding with him.

Kapil then asks the couple about their lockdown experiences and how they spent it. While Suresh gives a simple reply, Priyanka's quirky reply leaves everyone laughing. The duo also jokes about how they had planned their baby before the lockdown, unlike other parents. The comedian then throws a tricky question to Suresh, asking him about how love blossomed between him and Priyanka, as the girl's father was his coach. Suresh bursts into laughter and tackles the question with a witty response.

Take a look at the TKSS promo here:

Well, with some many never before heard revelations and conversations, the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show seems to be a roller-coaster ride. What are your thoughts on the same? Don't miss out to watch TKSS this weekend (Saturday-Sunday) at 9.30 PM only on Sony TV.

