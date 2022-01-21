The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: TMKOC’s Shailesh Lodha shocked as Kapil Sharma asks for the ‘last wish’ of poets

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most entertaining shows on TV. The show features some of the ace comedians of India including Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda, and others. The show is graced by numerous celebrities every weekend. The upcoming episode will be graced by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s popular actor Shailesh Lodha along with poets Sanjay Jhala, Mumtaz Naseem and Meeruthi.

In the episode, Kapil Sharma will be engaging in fun banter with the poets. He says, “Aap sab ne bade bade shows kiye hai aur aaj aap iss show par aa gaye hai. Aur koi antim icchha?” Shailesh Lodha was quick to respond as he said, “Tum to aise puch rahe jaise iske baad marne wale hai.” Kapil Sharma quips, “Pehle to hum Kavita sunenge fir decide karenge”, which leaves everyone in splits. Kapil Sharma asked Sanjay Jhala, “Pehle aap bhajan bhi likha karte the, aisa kya aalokik gyan aapko prapt hua ki aap hasya ki taraf mud gye.” Shailesh Lodha teases the poet, saying, “Ye jab bhajan likhta tha sunata tha tab bhi log haste hi the.” Everyone is seen laughing out loud at this comment.

See promo here-

The episode will comprise lot of shayris and poems by the prestigious poets. They will be entertained by the hilarious comedy of Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri and others. Shailesh Lodha and Kapil Sharma will also be seen pulling each other’s leg for the amount of the work they are doing and earnings.



Also read- The Kapil Sharma Show: TMKOC’s Shailesh Lodha gets called out for hypocrisy as he appears on the show