The Kapil Sharma Show: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli grace sets to promote their film ‘RRR’

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular entertainment shows on TV screens. The show has been making people laugh for a long time and enjoys a vast fan following. It is graced by numerous celebrities every week, where they are entertained by the host Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhisheka, Kiku Sharda, and others. In the upcoming episode, the team of RRR will be gracing the sets.

Ace comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek has recently shared a video on social media, in which he is seen dancing along with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. He and comedian Kiku Sharda are seen dressed as actors in the movie RRR. They were also joined by Alia Bhatt and director SS Rajamouli, who had come for the promotion of their upcoming movie. As per the hints dropped by Krushna, the episode will be aired near the new year. He wrote in the caption, “New year new beginning, had a blast with @ssrajamouli @jrntr @alwaysramcharan @aliaabhatt naye saal ki nai shurwat @kapilsharma @kikusharda @archanapuransingh @banijayasia @tksshowofficial @sonytvofficial”.

See video here-