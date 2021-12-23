The Kapil Sharma Show: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli grace sets to promote their film ‘RRR’
Ace comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek has recently shared a video on social media, in which he is seen dancing along with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. He and comedian Kiku Sharda are seen dressed as actors in the movie RRR. They were also joined by Alia Bhatt and director SS Rajamouli, who had come for the promotion of their upcoming movie. As per the hints dropped by Krushna, the episode will be aired near the new year. He wrote in the caption, “New year new beginning, had a blast with @ssrajamouli @jrntr @alwaysramcharan @aliaabhatt naye saal ki nai shurwat @kapilsharma @kikusharda @archanapuransingh @banijayasia @tksshowofficial @sonytvofficial”.
See video here-
The show has been visited by numerous stars in the past including Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan, Shahid Kapoor, and numerous others. The cast of 83 and Atrangi Re will also be seen on the sets of the show very soon. They will be entertained by the hilarious banter with host Kapil Sharma and comedies by Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and others.
