The Kapil Sharma Show: Randhir Kapoor reveals Kareena Kapoor denied a grand wedding with Saif Ali Khan

Randhir Kapoor with his daughter Karisma Kapoor recently appeared on the beloved comedy platform The Kapil Sharma Show. On the show, Randhir revealed that he wanted Kareena Kapoor to have a grand wedding with while Kareena wanted an intimate affair with very close families and friends. Randhir also mentioned that Kareena only wanted about 100 people at the wedding while Randhir told her, ‘Ek jashn karte hain’. Kareena however made it very clear that she wanted a low-key wedding. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have two children together Taimur and Jeh.

Randhir told Kapil Sharma, “Maine usko bola, ‘Kapoor khud 350 hai. Mumbai mein jo patthar uthao usme se ek Kapoor hoga aur actor banna chahta hoga. 100 jan ki party kaise kar sakte hai?’ Usne bola, ‘Agar aapko aur bulane hai toh aap apni shaadi pe kar lena’ (I told her there are 350 people just in the Kapoor family. Every second person in Mumbai is a Kapoor and wants to become an actor. How can we have a party with just 100 guests? She said, ‘If you want to invite more people, you can do so at your own wedding’),” he said.

Saif Ali Khan had also recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his horror-comedy Bhoot Police. Saif mentioned that he and Kareena planned to invite just ‘close family’ to their wedding. “Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai (But the Kapoor family has at least 200 people),” he quipped.

