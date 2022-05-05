The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh REVEALS why he and Deepika Padukone attended Kapil's wedding together

Ranveer Singh is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer has been visiting various reality TV shows. He also graced The Kapil Sharma Show along with his co-star Shalini Pandey to promote his upcoming social comedy-drama. Kapil Sharma had also shared a few pictures with Ranveer Singh on his Instagram handle. In the caption, Kapil praised Ranveer for his energy. Ranveer had also commented on Kapil's post. The comedian's post grabbed fans' attention who rushed to the comment box and shared their excitement.

A promo was released today where Ranveer and Shalini were seen having a fun time on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sony TV took to its Instagram account and shared another promo of The Kapil Sharma Show. The caption read, "Samjhe @kapilsharma, @ranveersingh aur @deepikapadukone aapki shaadi mein yunhi ek saath nahin aaye the! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par." In this new promo, we can see Ranveer Singh pulling Kapil's leg when the comedian asks him about his wife Deepika Padukone. Ranveer also elaborates why he and Deepika together attended Kapil's wedding.

Click here to see the promo

Jayeshbhai Jordaar also features Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Deeksha Joshi and Ragi Jain. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. The film will hit the big screens on May 13 this year. On the work front, Ranveer has Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. The film will also feature Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. He will also be seen in Cirkus opposite Pooja Hegde.

