The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh says old Hindi dialogues in Gujarati, Kiku Sharda calls him 'Jayeshbabu'

Ranveer Singh is all set to entertain his audience in his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Singh plays the titular role of Jayeshbhai and will be seen in a never before seen avatar. He recently appeared on one of the most popular shows on television, The Kapil Sharma Show. The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma show will be full of entertainment. A few days ago, Kapil Sharma had also shared some pictures with Ranveer Singh from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Today, Sony TV shared on Twitter an entertaining promo of The Kapil Sharma Show. The caption read, "Iss weekend sab pe chhane waala hai laughter ka khumaar, kyunki aapko hasa ke aapki energy badhaane @KapilSharmaK9 ke ghar aa rahe hain @RanveerOfficial AKA #JayeshbhaiJordaar! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par." In the start of this promo, Kapil Sharma praises Ranveer Singh's energy and also plays a fun game with him. In the game, Kapil asks Ranveer to say old Hindi dialogues in Gujarati. In this episode, the audience will witness the fun acts of Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, who will be seen teasing Ranveer Singh by calling him Jayeshbabu.

YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Shalini Pandey opposite Ranveer Singh. The film marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set to hit the big screens on May 13 this year. The film also features Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Deeksha Joshi, and Ragi Jain. On the work front, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

